Pandemic heroes, frontliners receive Ginebra Ako Awards this year

AFTER Barangay Ginebra made history by winning the 2020 All-Filipino crown in the first-ever PBA bubble last month, its parent company, Ginebra San Miguel Inc. (GSMI) continued with its third "Ginebra Ako Awards" on Friday night.

A major theme of its campaign this year has been honoring the country's frontliners, with the brand's "One Gin Nation" ad racking millions of views. Tonight's Ginebra Ako Awards were no different, recognizing Filipinos' hard work and efforts for the nation throughout the pandemic.

The Gineba Ako Awards had three main categories this year: the "Pilipino Ako Award," highlighting the value of unity; the "Matapang Ako Award," acknowledging individuals or groups who went beyond their call of duty for a common purpose; and the "Lalaban Ako Award,", given a recepient who lent a much-needed helping hand.

Here's the full list of awardees, recognized in an event aired on Facebook Live.

The Pilipino Ako Award was granted to 35-year-old Martin Penaflor, the CEO and chief architect of a market research mobile app called"Tangere."



Penaflor utilized the digital platform to assess help for locals most affected during this year's most disastrous times: during the Taal Volcano eruption, the time of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the recent typhoons that hit the country.

Data from the app identified what each community needed when it came to donations. It also provided a platform for the fishermen, farmers, and other daily wagers to get help while the lockdown prevented them from working on their regular jobs.

Long-time overseas nurse Minnie Pascual Klepacz, meanwhile, was the recipient of Ginebra's Matapang Ako Award. The 40-year-old has been working as a nurse in the United Kingdom for 20 years, and over the pandemic, she built a Filipino-centric organization that catered to her fellow Pinoy nurses in the country, providing them with physical and social care while they lived far away from their families.

During the awards night, Klepacz shared, "[At] the peak of the pandemic, kailangan kong mag step-up para matulungan ang mga kasamahan nating Pilipino kaya nabuo ang Filipino Nurses Association."

She added: "Kahit na pagod hindi mo mararamdaman ang pagod pag nakikita mo silang masaya tapos kapag nakikita mong gumagaling at bumabalik na sila sa trabaho. ‘Yun ang talagang nagbibigay sa akin ng lakas ng loob. Kailangan mong tapangan ang sarili mo."





Lastly, the Lalaban Ako Award was given to both Dr. Glenn Angeles and architect William Ti, who worked hand-in-hand to create 75 Emergency Quarantine Facilities (EQF) that housed more than 1,200 people over the past months.

It provided a comfortable space for rest and isolation for both healthcare workers and patients. The EQFs even provided Wi-Fi to virtually connect them with their families while inside.

The duo partnered with the Armed Forces of the Philippines to execute this effort.

This is the third year that GSMI has been giving out these awards.

