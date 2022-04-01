Would Arwind want to play for Gin Kings? 'Oo syempre. Ginebra yan e'

WITH a storied 16-year career in the PBA, Arwind Santos has already gone through every conceivable gauntlet the league has thrown his way.

But he's surmounted every challenge, with the NorthPort veteran holding nine championships, a Most Valuable Player award, two Best Player of the Conference plums, and a long list of career highs.

But there are still a couple of things he's yet to experience within the PBA. One of them is to play for his childhood dream team, Barangay Ginebra.

"Maglaro sa Ginebra? Oo naman. Sa totoo lang po nung natuto pa lang ako magbasketball, Ginebra talaga gusto kong laruan," he said in the recent episode of SPIN Zoom In.



The Kapampangan native revealed that he grew up watching the classic Gin Kings. Jaworski and company were among the reasons why he fell in love with the game.

"Simula nung bata ako, mga time nila Jawo, Marlou, Bal David, yun ang mga pinapapanood sa amin sa barrio namin," he said.

"Ginebra talaga sa Pampanga."

Ginebra remains a dream for Arwind Santos

Yet until today, this dream remains a 'what if' for Santos.

"Hindi lang nagkataon pero kung papalarin, why not? Number one fans club yan e," he said. "Kung masa talaga pag-uusapan, mas nababagay ako diyan, mas tatangkilikin, mas maiintindihan ako ng masaya kasi masa din ako."

Santos also shared that a career Grand Slam also tops his wishlist. If he were in a team like Ginebra, this would also be within reach.

And just to set things straight, he said: "Kung tatanungin ako kung gusto ko maglaro sa Ginebra, oo syempre. Ginebra 'yan eh."

