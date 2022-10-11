Arvin Tolentino looks back on offers to try out with Duke, Rhode Island

THE exodus of Filipino basketball talent going overseas is in full swing.

But there was a rare Pinoy standout who chose to stay in the country despite getting a chance to play college abroad in the past.

Arvin Tolentino recalled the time when US NCAA teams Duke and Rhode Island made him offers to try out for their respective schools.

A prototype 6-foot-5 wingman and then the star of San Beda Red Cubs, Tolentino attracted interest from US scouts after making a solid impression in two international events. He saw action in the Adidas Nations in August 2013 in Los Angeles in a gathering of top college prospects, before representing the country in the Fiba 3x3 Under-18 World Championship in Jakarta the following month.

Tolentino recounted he a got a message from Rhode Island, saying “We want to coach you.”

Playing with Thirdy Ravena, Kobe Paras, and Prince Rivero in the Fiba 3x3 tournament, Tolentino said a Duke scout approached him and offered him a tryout.

Tolentino eventually declined the offers – not because he didn’t want to.

“Sariling gastos kasi yun eh,” Tolentino shared after NorthPort practice on Wednesday. “Kumbaga punta ka dun, try out. Eh pano kung hindi ka makuha? Makikipagsapalaran talaga eh.”

“Wala naman kaming pera pamasahe pa-America nun,” he added. “Wala [nga] akong pamasahe papuntang practice nun eh. So yun, nag-decide na lang kami na dito na lang.”

Among his local suitors, Ateneo won the sweepstakes as Tolentino wasted no time making his mark in the seniors’ level by emerging as the 2014 UAAP Rookie of the Year. But after only his second season, Ateneo was forced to drop him due to academic deficiencies.

After finding a new home at Far Eastern University, Tolentino had a warm welcome from the Barangay Ginebra faithful after the Gin Kings made him the 10th overall pick in the 2019 PBA Draft.

The 2020 All-Rookie Team member has since won two championships with Ginebra, before getting traded to NorthPort last month and immediately becoming one the Batang Pier’s stars.

Looking back, Tolentino admitted he would’ve wanted to try his luck in the US.

Nevertheless, he feels everything fell into place.

“I think I made the right decision,” Tolentino said. “Although kung may pera lang kami, ‘di ba? Talagang pupunta ako dun. Ita-try ko yun. Pero kulang din kami eh. So I feel like I made the right decision for my family also, kasi I needed to provide for my family, sa parents ko. I stayed here na lang.”

“Kung mayaman lang kami sana nun oh, at least na-try ko. Pero okay naman (ang kinalabasan),” he ended.

