Alodia Gosiengfiao officially parts ways with Tier One Entertainment

ALODIA GOSIENGFIAO, one of the pillars of Tier One Entertainment, has announced her departure from the organization she co-founded.

In her recent Facebook post, she said: "It is with a heavy heart that I bid Tier One Entertainment farewell. The journey we shared in building the company has been both challenging and rewarding."

Then there were hints as to why she departed the org saying: "However, it has become evident that our visions and values are not aligned."

Yet despite some misalignment, Alodia expressed her overall gratitude to the organization.

"I am grateful for the experiences, relationships, and accomplishments we’ve achieved together," she said.

PHOTO: Alodia Gosiengfiao

Tier One applauds Alodia's impact

As Alodia announced her departure, Tier One Entertainment published a post that highlighted her contributions not only to the org, but also the entire scene.

In their official statement, the org said: "There is no reality where Tier One Entertainment would have reached the heights we have reached without you. You are an unwavering beacon of excellence, and continue to be an inspiration to cosplayers, content creators, and our industry as a whole."

And in response to Alodia's recent statement, Tier One mentioned that: "It is essential for everyone to find a place where their values align and their vision can flourish. We wish you all the best in your next chapter and hope you find that place, both professionally and within your beautiful growing family."

With Alodia, Tier One managed to secure influential figures such as KuyaNic's WomboXCombo, CongTV's Team Payaman, and Pindapanda. They even molded Blacklist International to greatness in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

Prior to her stint with Tier One Entertainment, Alodia was an integral piece in growing the cosplaying community in the country. She recently married Christopher Quimbo, the president of Calabria Company Limited, the creators of Novellino Wines.

