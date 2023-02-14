LOOK: Alodia Gosiengfiao and Christopher Quimbo are officially married

ON VALENTINE'S DAY, cosplayer and Tier One Entertainment co-founder, Alodia Gosiengfiao has finally reached a marital vow with entrepreneur Christopher Quimbo at Marriott Hotel in Pasay City.

A series of photos and Instagram stories were revealed by fashion vlogger Verniece Enciso, which showed the major highlights of the event.

From there we could get a glimpse of the attendees, which included notable streamers and content creators such as Ann B. Mateo, Dexie Diaz, Myrtle Sarrosa, and Een Mercado. These four alongside Verniece Enciso, served as the bridesmaid.

PHOTO: Verniece Enciso

Also, included in the list of attendees are Team Payaman's Cong TV and Junnie Boy.

PHOTO: Verniece Enciso

Meanwhile, there were others who shared stories of the event such as MPL talents, Karl "Rockhart" To and Mara Aquino.

PHOTO: Mara Aquino

PHOTO: Rockhart



Then there's Blacklist International's Head Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza who posted a story where the Manila Philharmonic Orchestra performed a tune from Final Fantasy.

PHOTO: BON CHAN

But besides the star studded entourage, there were also notable highlights as well, such as the LED staircase.

And Alodia's dancing sequence featuring Eric "Eruption" Tai.