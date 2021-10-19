WATCH: Alex Eala announces games in Español

HAVING been living in Spain for three straight years, it's no longer a surprise that Alex Eala has improved her mastery of Español.

While she's taking a breather from her tireless 2021 campaign of pro tournaments, the Filipina teen tennis sensation was recently spotted on the court — not playing, but announcing games in Spanish at a Rafa Nadal Academy event.

"I did volunteer work with my friends last Saturday after training," she shared in a Facebook post. "Congratulations to all the athletes who joined the 'More than Tennis' event organized by the Academy and Special Olympics España."

She uploaded a 28-second video of herself calling games, as well as some photos.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Alex Eala at Rafa Nadal Academy

Eala, 16, became an RNA scholar when she was 13 years old, and has been based in Spain since. Her older brother Miko was also briefly with her in the Mallorca school, but is now at Penn State University.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Juniors World No. 2 last saw action at the final Grand Slam event of the year, the 2021 US Open Girls, where she finished at the quarterfinals of the Singles division, and at the semifinals of the Doubles play.

Earlier this year, Eala won her second Grand Slam crown in the 2021 French Open Girls Doubles with Russian partner Oksana Selekhmeteva.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.