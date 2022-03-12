People

Alex Eala earns wild card to Miami Open alongside Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin

by Kate Reyes
3 hours ago
THE FILIPINA ace is taking her talent back to the Sunshine State.

For the second straight year, Alex Eala has earned herself a wildcard entry to the prestigious Miami Open in Miami Gardens, Flordia.

She has been listed part of the Women's Main Draw wildcard list alongside Grand Slam champs Japan's Naomi Osaka and Sofia Kenin of United States.

USA's Hailey Baptiste, Ashlyn Krueger, and Robin Montgomery, Australian Astra Sharma, and Czech Linda Fruhvirtova were the other five players granted the main draw wild card.

    Alex Eala readies for her second year in Miami Open

    The Miami Open is set to run from March 21 to April 3 at the Hard Rock Stadium.

    Last year, the 16-year-old Pinay also made it to the qualifying round wildcard but lost to Slovak Republic’s Viktoria Kuzmova, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, in the first round.

    This time, she's granted a spot in the main draw.

    undefined

    The two-time Juniors Doubles Grand Slam champ is currently ranked no. 571 in the WTA, and has played five ITF pro tournaments since January 2022.

