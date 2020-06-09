Zero deaths as 123 COVID-19 survivors at Ninoy Aquino Stadium sent home

THE initial 123 COVID-19 patients confined at the Ninoy Aquino Stadium have since been sent home with no recorded fatalities.

Disinfection and repairs on the venue have been ongoing since Monday and hopefully, to be finished over the weekend. After which, the facility will again accept new rounds of COVID-19 patients for confinement.

Results of the first batch of confinement were encouraging enough as all 123 patients recovered.

The youngest to be confined was an 18-year-old patient, while the oldest was 63 years old.

“Malaking pasalamat po natin sa Panginoon dahil wala pong namatay sa ating mga pasyente. Napakagaling po ng ating AFP medical doctors dahil ginawa po nila ang mga nararapat talaga,” said Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) security supervisor Angel Dayag.

The Ninoy Aquino Stadium served as one of the PSC facilities converted as part of the ‘We Heal As One Centers’ for COVID-19 patients.

The others still operational and catering to suspected to mild-positive COVID-19 patients are the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and the Multi-Purpose Arena (MPA) inside the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

Rizal Memorial has 67 patients remaining as per the Armed Forces Heath Service Command.

Over at PhilSports, 34 patients remain in the complex as of Tuesday, according to Philippine National Police Health Service head Lt. Col. Jay Carpio.

“Kami pong PSC frontliners, umaasa po kami na gagaling po ang lahat ng mga pasyente natin dahil ginagawa naman po ang lahat ng AFP medical doctors ang lahat. Ang hiling lang po namin ay sana walang mamatay sa ating mga pasyente, dasal na lang talaga ang kailangan natin,” said Dayag.