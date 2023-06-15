Zeinab Harake reveals how Ray Parks patiently gained her trust

WHEN Japan B.League import Bobby Ray Parks Jr. and social media sensation Zeinab Harake first went public last May, it took the internet by storm.

The two public figures drew mixed reactions from fans and netizens as a new Pinoy love team was born, the pair unabashed in their show of affection in the comments sections of each other's social media stories and posts.

Little did the fans know, the couple have come a long way to get there.

"Three months na siyang nauuntog sa wall ko. Oo, laging sinasabi na may 'wall' daw ako," Harake, 24, told PEP.ph Headliner's Jocelyn Dimaculangan last May. "Kasi may trust issues ako sa life eh. Pero yun nga, hindi siya dapat madamay doon."

Harake bared that Parks, who was courting her at that time, has yet to receive her sweet 'yes'.

"Ano siguro, binibigyan ko lang kasi talaga ng time. Hindi sa minamadali, mas kinikilala ko lang din siya," she said. "Parang kapag dumating yung time na makuha niya 'yung oo ko, 'di ba, at least nandoon ako sa tamang direksyon ng life ko."

Harake also shared that they met through a common friend.

"Ayokong madaliin kasi ayoko rin naman magkasala sa kanya na grabe 'yung bigay niya sa 'kin tapos ako, hindi ko man lang nasuklian. So hangga't maaari, kinikilala ko talaga," she continued.

She also commended Parks' perseverance to pursue her, and his patience to understand her issues.

"Oo, naiintindihan niya kasi syempre alam naman niya na may mga priorities ako sa life; career, mga anak ko," she added.

The 6-foot-4 Parks also seemed to tick all the boxes for Zeinab as far as her standards for guys are concerned.

"Matangkad, number one. Number two, 'yung kayang tanggapin 'yung Zeinab Harake, yun lang," she said.

In a recent social media exchange, Harake expressed her feelings for the former PBA player, commenting 'I love you,' in his post.

The question lies, did they finally make it official?