Parks pays tribute to Melo, honored to meet idol during Fiba qualifiers

WHEN Carmelo Anthony announced his retirement, Bobby Ray Parks Jr. was one of the Filipino players who paid tribute to the former NBA player.

Parks wrote a message on his Instagram account on how Anthony was instrumental in his own career.

“From the double sleeve with the head band to the 3-point celebration. Thank you for inspiring the youth,” wrote Parks.

“I’m truly grateful I got to tell you in person how much I appreciated everything you did for the game and how you inspired and influenced me,” said Parks.

Parks’ interaction with Anthony happened during Window 6 of the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers where Anthony was the special guest and attended the games at the Philippine Arena last February.

Anthony is currently one of the global ambassadors of the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup.

In the game, the Gilas cager even did Anthony’s celebration after a made three-pointer where he shows his three fingers and touches it to the side of his head.

It became known as ‘3 to the Dome.’

Parks’ version of his celebration was posted by the Fiba social media account, with Anthony also seen nodding in approval.

In an interview after Window 6, the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins star said it was his way of paying tribute to Anthony.

“Shoutout to him. Him and LeBron, growing up, UAAP days pa lang nagdodouble sleeve na ako. Nakakatuwa na makita siya (Anthony). Playing in front of childhood idols, isang karangalan,” Parks said.

On whether he had planned to do it, Parks said: “For sure. As soon as Melo came out, [I said], I got to do it.”