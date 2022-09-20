Zamboanga Valientes take on Mavs Phenomenal in exhibition game

THE Zamboanga Valientes take on Mavs Phenomenal in an exhibition game at the Summit Center in Zamboanga City on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tickets are already sold out.

Valientes owner Junie Navarro said the exhibition game against the YouTube sensations has been planned for two years before it finally pushed through.

Prior to the game, the Mavs Phenomenal group paid a courtesy call on Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe.

The winner of the match will receive P100,000.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Among the players of the Valientes are Gino Jumao-as, Denver Cadiz, Job Alantara, Das Esa, and Jonathan Parreno.

Basilan and Omars Zamboanga will also play in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m.

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.