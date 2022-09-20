News And Trends

Zamboanga Valientes take on Mavs Phenomenal in exhibition game

by Reuben Terrado
Just now
Zamboanga Valientes, Mav Phenomenal

THE Zamboanga Valientes take on Mavs Phenomenal in an exhibition game at the Summit Center in Zamboanga City on Tuesday night.

The game is scheduled at 9 p.m. Tickets are already sold out.

[READ: How Mavs proves to bea game-changer for Palma]

Valientes owner Junie Navarro said the exhibition game against the YouTube sensations has been planned for two years before it finally pushed through.

Prior to the game, the Mavs Phenomenal group paid a courtesy call on Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe.

The winner of the match will receive P100,000.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Among the players of the Valientes are Gino Jumao-as, Denver Cadiz, Job Alantara, Das Esa, and Jonathan Parreno.

    Basilan and Omars Zamboanga will also play in an exhibition game at 6:30 p.m.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again