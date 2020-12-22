How Mavs Phenomenal Basketball changed the game for Christian Palma

WITH the body of a bruiser, some extraordinary handles, and the grit of a real workhorse, point guard Christian Garcia Palma looks like he was born for greatness.

But his physique was built from the ground up.

“Noong nagsisimula ako, parang typical na payatot na bata lang ako, sobrang payat ko. Naglalaro-laro lang sa labas, nakakapanood ng basketball sa TV tapos gagaya-gayahin ko lang,” he recalled.

Palma was a small and lanky kid with no athletic roots, often seen playing in the hard asphalts somewhere in Parañaque.





Growing up, he occasionally tagged along with his dad and an older brother for hoops sessions in the local courts beside their home.

"May kuya ako, tsaka ‘yung daddy ko, sila talaga ‘yung mga unang nagpakilala sa akin sa basketball. Minsan, naglalaro kami ng 1-on-1, binubully-bully pa nila ako kasi maliit ako,” he said. “May bahay din kami before na may court sa likod. Kaya dun lang talaga ako naglalaro-laro.”

Palma tried first tried his shot in the low-level competitive play early in high school.

“Sa Immaculate Heart of Mary College, sumali ako sa varsity don. Unfortunately, ‘noong time ko, na-suspend ‘yung team,” he shared.

While he wasn’t given the opportunity to scuff his kicks in varsity play, he gained a few friends who shared the same interest in the sport.





“May isa [na] nakakasama ako makalaro from that school. Isa sa close friends ko, si Mark Geli, kapitbahay ko din siya noon. First year ako, tapos fourth year siya. Sa kanya ko talaga nakikita ‘yung gusto niya gumaling sa basketball. Kaya ‘pag inaaya niya ako, sumasama lang ako. Tapos, nakuha siya sa isang kilalang school,” he said.

Palma continued: “At dun talaga ako na-inspire, kasi naisip ko, o, nakakasama ko lang ‘to maglaro, sa mga liga-liga, barangay-barangay, tapos nakuha siya sa isang NCAA school.”

Seeing his pal take a big leap to reach his dreams ignited a flame inside of Christian, a flame bright enough to keep his dream alive.

“Sobrang laking bagay non para samin, kasi mga batang nangangarap lang kami eh. Mukhang imposible kasi napapanood mo lang sa TV, tapos nakapasok siya. Kaya nabigyan ako ng konting hope, nagkaroon ako ng vision."

Meeting Mav





The next thing he knew, sometime around ten years ago, he was introduced to the man who would change his life.

“Si Mavrick Bautista, dati sikat na sikat siya sa lugar namin. Maraming may gusto magpaturo sa kanya kahit hindi pa siya nagko-coach non. Tapos may one time, may kaibigan ako, si kuya Adrian Eliquen, tinanong niya ako kung gusto ko ba mag-training at mag-improve. Syempre, um-agree ako. Tapos, pinakilala niya ako kay coach Mav,” he said.

Bautista, that time, was part of the Far Eastern University Tamaraws. He was young but he personally accepted the challenge of teaching even younger players some skills.

He must have seen something in this beanpole with no formal training, no connections, an unimpressive background, but with faith in the game as his lucky charm.

“Nagpapaturo kami, mga apat or lima pa lang ata kaming students niya non. Dun lang kami nagpa-practice sa garahe nila sa labas, sa kalye,” Palma shared.

Fast-forward to 2014. Bautista decided to take on his mentorship to the next level, creating “Mavs Phenomenal Basketball Elite Training Camp,” from scratch.

“From sa pagpaplano ni coach Mav parang nakukwento niya sa amin. Una nag-start lang sa Parañaque, tapos dumadami ang nagi-inquire from other cities,” he said. “Dati naalala ko nag-free camp pa kami. Mga ganong times nagpapakilala pa lang ang Mavs.”

Palma was able to land a slot in the reserve team of Colegio de San Juan de Letran. But he seemed to hit a hardcourt roadblock. So, he sought Bautista’s help.

“Before kasi naglaro ako noon para sa isang school pero parang hindi ako mabibigyan ng break don, pero gusto ko talaga maglaro, nasa puso ko talaga. Hanggang sa nag-usap kami ni coach Mav, pati ng parents ko. Mag-stop daw ako ng one year to prepare, to improve para makasabay ako sa collegiate basketball,” he said.

After the agreement, Palma quickly packed his bags to formally move in to Bautista’s home, giving him a consent to fully have him under his mentorship. A section of Bautista’s house was renovated and turned into a dorm-like quarters.

Christian became one of his very first guests.

Camp life





“Dun ako tumira sa bahay nila sa Paranaque. Meron siyang inayos don na isang room na may kama tapos ‘dun kami nagsi-stay. Siya ‘yung nag-take over sa lahat, sa diet, bawat aspects, dadaan sa kanya; pagkain namin, oras ng tulog, pahinga namin, ‘yung ensayo namin. Lahat talaga, mentally, physically,” he shared.

Through the months of literally living the “ball is life” way, Christian saw progress unfold in front of his very eyes.

On top of skills training, he salutes Bautista for giving him the ‘never surrender’ mindset that's powered his improvement in the sport.

“Physically, mentally, iba ‘yung impact niya. So blessed and fortunate to have him, he’s a huge part of me. Wala ako kung wala siya. Binigyan niya kami ng oras. Hindi ako ganito gumalaw kung wala siya talaga, pinagtiyagaan niya ako,” he said. “Tsaka, hindi lang siya training lang basta, ine-explain niya sa amin ‘yung purpose ng ginagawa namin, kung bakit namin ginagawa.”

Even more valuable for Palma is finally finding a group where he belongs... and being one of its foundations as it continues to grow.

“Mavs for me is a brotherhood, it’s bigger than basketball. Naging pamilya na siya, very deep. ‘Yung through ups and downs, small or big decisions sa buhay, involved ‘yung Mavs,” Palma said. “Nag-evolve siya for a much deeper reason.”

Wherever the group steps on the court, they seem to inspire a cult-like following. They have around 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, as they post hoops-based content filled with fun, passion, and wholesome friendship.

Phenomenal





Mavs has already graced numerous courts nationwide, traveling across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao for a single purpose — to play.

“Sa totoo lang, wala akong idea sa recruitment,” said Christian, a pioneer member of the group. “Basta pumupunta lang kami ng other places or provinces just to play. Isa sa mga purpose namin is gusto namin maka-meet ng mga bagong kaibigan sa bagong lugar.”

He added: “Kasi ‘pagkatapos ng basketball, ‘yung kalaban namin is kaibigan na namin, at isang malaking bagay na siya for us.”

How?

“Pupunta kami sa isang lugar wala talagang kakilala. Maghahanap lang kami ng court tapos ayun na, maga-ayaan na kasi di ba sa Pilipinas naman ‘pag pumunta ka sa court, mag-aya ka lang ng ‘Oy, 5-on-5.’,” Palma explained.

Through these ambush scrimmages, Mavs Phenomenal has created a fanbase like no other. And for the whole group, it is simply a journey that's come full circle.

Composed of young dreamers from different walks of life, Christian, along with the other members of Mavs, have two things in common; their love for the sport, and their undying faith.

That’s why, whenever they get the chance, they pay it forward by sparking inspiration to the younger generations they once were.

“Very fulfilling [maka-inspire]. Hindi namin ma-explain. Minsan kami-kami nagtitinginan na ‘Grabe ‘no?’ Parang ganon na pala ‘yung impact na nagawa ni Coach Mav,” he said. “Kaya ang challenge namin is paano naming matutuloy mag-inspire sa mga bata kasi ‘yun naman talaga ang goal namin.”





Personally, Palma admitted that he’s yet to reach the pinnacle of his basketball career. He teases a reveal: he'll be joining a college team in the next college league season.

While it can’t be revealed just yet, he knows exactly where he's going.

“Ako naman, wala pa akong maipagmamalaki kasi andito pa ako sa process na inaabot ko pa ‘yung dreams ko. Malayo pa, marami pa akong kailangan gawin, pero hindi ko nakakalimutan ‘yung goal ko — maabot dreams ko pero kasama na don is yung maka-inspire nang napakaraming bata to pursue their dreams, to keep pushing, na maniwala na kaya nila, na wala naman talagang imposible. Kapag pinagdasal mo, naniwala ka sa Panginoon, tinrabaho mo talaga, walang imposible,” Palma ended.

