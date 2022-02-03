Yassi Pressman mints first NFTs for the year with Gabe, Jordan Norwood’s Whitelist project

YASSI Pressman is minting her own NFTs via Gabe and Jordan Norwood’s NFT project Whitelist.io.

It’s the next step in the ongoing crypto and blockchain journey of the actress, who says she’s been involved in cryptocurrency investing since 2017.

“When Gabe Norwood talked to me about his new venture, I had to look into it,” she said in a video published on the Whitelist YouTube channel. Whitelist.io was co-founded by the Norwood brothers Gabe and Jordan. Jordan is a former player for the Denver Broncos who, in an interview with Rappler, calls NFTs “a natural progression” of sneaker or sports card collections.

Her NFTs will be part of the Whitelist Aces collection, a collaboration between dozens of artists around the globe to create Ace, “a cute little guy,” as Pressman described the character.

About the Whitelist NFTs that Yassi Pressman is investing in

“The Whitelist NFT collection is dropping 10,000 NFT collectibles with over 140 traits,” said Pressman, who set up her own Axie Infinity guild late last year. “They did an amazing job combining 3d and 2d elements that make Ace a really unique character.”

Further traits — some in partnership with brands — can be used to customize the NFT.

Pressman also expressed her enthusiasm about the collection’s active Discord community, and teased that other big names are also involved in the project.

“Being part of the community gives you corporate access and discounts to their partnerships, hookups to VIP events and more, and an opportunity to be the first in line for other upcoming NFT projects,” she said.

Speaking to Rappler, Jordan Norwood said that Whitelist’s goal “is to provide awesome art, access, and a community that doesn’t really compare or that isn’t really out there very frequently in the NFT space.”

Minting commenced on February 1, with a cost of 0.17 ETH (or P21,450, with a maximum of two NFTs) for whitelisted members, and 0.19 ETH (P24,000, with a maximum of five NFTs) for the general public.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are a blockchain-enabled digital asset that is unique to whoever owns it. It’s been enthusiastically taken up by the art, gaming, and collector worlds, with NBA's Top Shot collectibles and play-to-earn game Axie Infinity as perhaps the most visible examples.

For those wanting to get into cryptocurrency and NFT investing, Pressman has this one piece of advice, coming from five years of experience of being blessed — and burned — by her investments: “Do your homework!”

