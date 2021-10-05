Yassi Pressman opens ‘Axie Pressman Elite Academy’

TEASED with a screenshot of soon-to-be-hatched Axies which she uploaded last August 27, Yassi Pressman is now officially launching the cleverly named Axie Pressman Elite Academy.

She’s on the lookout for scholars to join this business. In a colorful announcement published on social media, she emphasized how the game’s play-to-earn mechanics could boost finances for “potentially hundreds or even thousands” of hard-up Filipinos.

“To be quite honest, I wasn’t an NFT game expert, but I became more interested in it when I realized the impact a scholarship program can do for the Filipinos,” she wrote in her caption.

On her post, she also tagged Jeffrey "The Jiho" Zirlin, co-founder of Axie Infinity.

How to apply as a scholar to Yassi Pressman Axie Infinity academy

In her announcement video, she emphasized that prospective scholars should be familiar with a particular build.

“Kailangan marunong kayong gumamit ng ABP Build natin,” she said, with accompanying supers warning that the scholarship is not for casual gamers. “ABP means Aqua Beast Plant.”

She continued: “Every card, meron nang skills. Kailangan lang tayong matutong gumamit ng combos at tipirin yung energy natin para maging competitive.”

Prospective scholars, Pressman warned, should be ready for a challenge.

Interested scholars can apply to scholar@axiepressmanacademy.com.

The Axie Pressman Elite Academy joins the actress’ portfolio of businesses, including pet accessories shop Presidential Paws.

Axie Infinity was recently under the spotlight when the Bureau of Internal Revenue and Department of Finance announced that earnings from the popular game should be declared as part of income tax.

“This announcement felt very much like an admonishment,” said Luis Buenaventura of Yield Guild Games to Rest of World’s Vittoria Elliot. YGG is described as one of the largest Axie Infinity guilds, with more than 5,000 players under its umbrella.

Buenaventura estimated that majority of Axie Infinity scholars are “making $400 a month, which is [...] under the taxation threshold of $5,000 per year here in the Philippines.”

