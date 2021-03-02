Would you buy this (totally fake) basketball card from DJ Bigboy Cheng?

DJ BIGBOY Cheng has posted a very rare basketball card on his social media feeds.

It’s so rare, it doesn’t exist.

Here’s the extremely non-existent 1992 Fleer edition of Jovit BaldiBallin, a “NBA MVP & NBA FINALS MVP”, according to the card label.

The picture, of course, shows the infamous viral pic of a hoops-playing Jovit Baldivino.

Jovit’s picture appears to have been photoshopped over a mint condition Michael Jordan card.

“Oh ha,” the famed sneakerhead wrote as a caption, followed by laughing emoji.

On Facebook, the humorous post has been shared more than 4,000 times as of writing.

Early last month, Cheng scored a jackpot in the collectible basketball cards department, scoring a very rare 1 of 1, autographed Ja Morant rookie patch card, which means it's got the 2020 Rookie of the Year's signature and a piece of his jersey. The Zion Williamson version of that card is worth $250,000, as reported by Bigboy's crew during the unboxing, so that Ja Morant card is surely worth more.

