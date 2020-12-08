WATCH: Jovit Baldivino memes achieve final form in ‘Slam Dunk’ mashup

JOVIT the songster meets Jovit the baller.

You’ve likely seen one or both of those memes in your news feed. The first: Jovit Baldivino’s cover of Rockstar 2’s “Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin”, spliced into the beats of different songs. The second: Jovit Baldivino’s 2011 pic of himself playing hoops, which has joined the ranks of iconic basketball images like “Bimby playing hoops” and “Alan Peter Cayetano playing hoops.”

Now, a netizen has combined the two in the only place they could meet: the opening theme of the Slam Dunk anime.

Watch it below:

Audio and clips from “Ika’y Mahal Pa Rin” (plus that picture) get layered on top of Slam Dunk’s first opening theme, “Kimi Ga Suki Da To Sakebitai.”

The video was posted (and watermarked) by Neil Christian Auman in a Slam Dunk Facebook group, before being posted on his own profile.

“Slam Dunk ft. Jovit Basketbolino,” Auman wrote as a caption.

The original video has already been shared more than 16,000 times.

