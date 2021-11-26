TapDMV to air Kai Sotto, other Aussie NBL games in PH

AFTER a months-long wait, Filipinos will finally see Kai Sotto in action in the Australian National Basketball League next week.

The 19-year-old Pinoy sensation is set to debut with the Adelaide 36ers during their 2021 to 2022 season opener on December 3. This game, and many others, will be made available on the Philippine airwaves.

Tap Digital Media Ventures (TapDMV), the same company handling the local telecast for the Japan B.League games, will air his matches and other NBL games through TAP Sports (Channel 94) and TAP GO mobile application.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tap Sports, Tap GO to air games of Adelaide and other teams

"What the NBL does is that give us minimum of three games per round, composed of random matches then we air them on TAP Sports. We now requested with the league if we can have most, if not all, of the Adelaide 36ers games," TapDMV's chief marketing officer Rely San Agustin said in a press conference with PH media.

Continue reading below ↓

"We're trying our best to put them in both TAP Sports [the television channel], and TAP GO, [the subscription-based app], or at least one of them. We're pushing for all Adelaide games and other teams for variety," he added.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The TAP GO app subscription starts at P199 pesos, which also covers other sports and leagues.

Sotto signed with the 36ers last April, and he began training with them in September.

In the preseason, he suited for one game and posted seven points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of play.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.