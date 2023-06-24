Where to watch Orlando Magic, Kai Sotto in NBA Summer League

KAI Sotto hopes to show his skills as he suits up for the Orlando Magic in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto joins the Magic, which takes on in the tournament's preliminary round, including Detroit (July 9), Indiana (July 11), New York (July 13), and Portland (July 14).

Should Orlando reach the playoff stage, the games will be played from July 16 to 18.

Fans may stream the forthcoming Summer League games live and on-demand on NBA TV Philippines — available for viewing via the Smart Livestream App.

NBA League Pass, the league's official subscription-based live streaming service, also allows fans from all over the world to watch the games either on the official NBA App or website.

