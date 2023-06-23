Kai Sotto to play for Orlando Magic's NBA Summer League team, says agent

MINNEAPOLIS - Kai Sotto just made a giant leap in his NBA bid.

The 7-foot-3, 221-pound center inched closer to his dream of becoming the first full-blooded Filipino to make it to the NBA when the Orlando Magic offered him an invite to play for its Summer League team, Tony Ronzone of Wasserman Sports told SPIN.ph.

The off-season tournament, which takes place from July 7 to 17 in Las Vegas, will allow Sotto to showcase his skills in front of a worldwide audience including scouts, coaches and executives of the NBA's 30 teams.

Kai's invite comes on the heels of the NBA's draft night and marks the culmination of the hard work he has put in while playing for Adelaide 36ers in Australia, the Japan B.League and three NBA mini camps in Utah, Dallas and New York.

Sotto, 21, made no Orlando stopover this summer but worked out with the Magic last year before the 2022 NBA Draft, which saw the former Ateneo high school star go unpicked in the two rounds.

Several teams, sources told SPIN.ph, were interested in taking a close look at Kai but his handers ultimately decided that the Magic were the best fit.

The Magic, under coach Jamahl Mosley, are deep in every position and added two more vital pieces from the NBA Draft on Friday where they selected Arkansas' Anthony Black at No. 6 and Jett Howard at No. 11 overall.

The team's NBA lineup is led by former No. 1 draft pick Paolo Banchero - cousin of PBA guard Chris Banchero - and Markelle Fultz. The Magic also have Wendell Carter, Goga Bitadze, Moritz Wagner and the versatile Bol Bol up front.