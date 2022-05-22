'Sejarah!' What the other side is saying about team's historic win over Gilas dynasty

IF GILAS’ defeat against Indonesia dealt a heavy blow to our long, historic dominance in Southeast Asian basketball, it was the other way around for the Indonesian squad.

The Brandon Jawato-led team made history of their own as they earned their first-ever gold in a sport long ruled over by their next-door neighbors, defeating Gilas 85-81 in a shock loss.

“Sejarah tercipta! (History created!)” trumpeted the headline of CNN Indonesia. (All translations from Google.)

“This result made Indonesia win a gold medal for the first time [in its] participation in the SEA Games,” the article went on. “Previously, Indonesia’s best achievements were four silver medals and three bronze medals.”

The report also acknowledged the Philippines as “the king of Southeast Asian basketball (raja basket Asia Tenggara),” and tipped its hat to Marques Bolden.

Press reports salute Gilas, praise unlikely basketball heroes

Kompas.com also called the Philippines kings of the sport.

“This is the first time Indonesia has won a gold medal from basketball since participating in 1977,” the publication quoted SOE Minister Erick Thohir, also a member of the Fiba’s Central Board.

In a separate article, Kompas' Mochamad Sadheli also heaped praises on Milos Pejic, who took over as Indonesia's coach after Rajko Toroman (a former Gilas mentor) was promoted to technical director for the country's basketball program.

"Milos Pejic's collaboration with Rajko Toroman in just two months bore sweet fruit at the 2021 SEA Games," wrote Sadheli.

Suara.com likewise praised Gilas as "the king of SEA Games basketball" for the past three decades.

“History!” goes another headline, this time from Detik Sport’s Afif Farhan, who called the Indonesian victory unexpected.

CNBC Indonesia also echoed “sejarah” (history) in its headline for the historic win.

Sports site Bola.com saluted Indonesia's golds in basketball and volleyball, and asked rhetorically, "When is football?"

