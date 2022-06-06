What fans are saying about the Robbie Herndon trade to San Miguel

ROBBIE Herndon’s time as a Converge player lasted only for the briefest of moments. Before the ink was dry on his contract that saw him formally join the franchise that had picked up his former team, he was already out the door, heading to the San Miguel Beermen in a sign-and-trade deal.

What will the Converge FiberXers get in exchange for the veteran shooter? Two future second-round draft picks.

On Spin.ph's Facebook comment section, reactions to the trade were a mixed bag.





Some wondered what real benefit Herndon could bring to an already overloaded SMB roster.

"Welcome to SMB(San Miguel’s Bench)," said one.

Others called it a smart move on the part of the FiberXers, who, as they surmised, clearly had no intention of fielding the 28-year-old. Since last week, rumors had been circulating around Herndon’s final destination as both parties hit deadlock in their contract negotiations.

"Di na lugi Converge dyn. Ayaw tlga mag laro ni Herdon sa Converge, buti nga may nakuha pa Converge, kung tutuusin gsto tlga mag sign sa SMC ni Herdon nagkataon lng na COnverge may hawak ng rights sa knya. Buti may nakuha pa na draft picks kesa sa wala," opined another.

Meanwhile, a few pulled out the “farm team” accusation against Converge.

On Twitter, the reactions have been as equally mixed. Take a look at what people are saying… and speculating, about Herndon’s big move to SMB.

How Twitter is reacting to Robbie Herndon trade

What do you think of the trade?

