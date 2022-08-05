WATCH: Jeremiah Gray shows off his form in IG clip

WITH JEREMIAH Gray back in town, a clip has surfaced on Instagram of the Fil-Am guard working the hardcourt.

On August 4, Phenom Championship Clinic and coach Joseph Nicolai Gabriel posted an Instagram video of Gray — who had suffered an ACL injury last November — working hard on his shots and his ball handling.

WATCH: Jeremiah Gray hard at work

“PBA No. 2 overall pick @jgraay back in the lab after a 7 month layoff,” wrote the coach to caption the clip.

Gray would repost another video from Coach Gabriel on his IG stories, saying “Starting to feel like me again.”

Yesterday, Ginebra coach Tim Cone confirmed that the Fil-Am player was back in town, but gave no timetable for his official return to the Gin Kings.

“He is here but still unable to play or practice. He still needs to rehab for a few more months,” said Cone, who made the decision to activate Gray in late July right before their quarterfinals series against Meralco.

