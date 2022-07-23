Ginebra activates no. 2 pick Jeremiah Gray in time for playoffs

IS no. 2 overall pick Jeremiah Gray coming over for Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Philippine Cup playoffs?

Jeremiah Gray injury update

In a surprising move, the Kings reactivated the 6-foot-5 Gray on the eve of their best-of-three quarterfinals series against the Meralco Bolts at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Gray, acquired in a trade with Terrafirma two days after the Rookie Draft for Javi Gomez De Liano and Bryan Enriquez, was placed in the active roster for guard Kent Salado, who was relegated to the injury/reserved list.

The Fil-Am guard of course, is still rehabilitating from the ACL injury he sustained while playing in the PBA 3x3 for TNT Tropang Giga last year.

Sought for comment, coach Tim Cone said there’s no definite plan yet on when Gray will be finally suiting up for the Kings.

“No firm plans,” he said Saturday.

“Just a ‘just in case’ decision,” added Cone without further elaborating.

Gray was originally picked second overall by the Dyip, but the rookie player still out of commission as he recovers from the knee injury that sidelined him, decided to trade his rights to the Kings shortly after, stressing they can’t wait for a long time before getting the highly touted Fil-Am on board.

The Thousand Oaks, California native opted to have surgery and rehabilitate in the US.

Gray said the earliest he could be available is around November, but added he’ll really be in tip-top condition by January of next year.

