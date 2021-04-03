WATCH: King Kong, 'Game of Thrones' show up in first trailer for Space Jam 2

JAMES. Bunny. And... King Kong?

The wild first trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy is finally here. It basically confirms every major story point that's been leaked and teased throughout the film's long promotional cycle. LeBron James doesn't just team up with Looney Tunes stars, but also rubs compression sleeves with a variety of other Warner Bros. properties.

The visuals certainly look eye-popping. The story is a loooong way from the original Michael Jordan version, but it matches the crossover-hungry hype of the modern movie era.

So far, we've spotted King Kong, the Flintstones, Scooby-Doo, the Iron Giant, a Game of Thrones dragon, and a couple of old Hanna-Barbera cartoons. The Matrix and Superman also get a shoutout. Wonder Woman has also been teased during some previous interviews, but Gal Gadot doesn't show up here.

It arrives in theaters and HBO Max on July 16. No word yet if it will show up in our local Warner Bros. streaming service, HBO Go.

