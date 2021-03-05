Don Cheadle is evil AI, Wonder Woman might appear: New details from ‘Space Jam 2’ emerge

WHILE we expectantly wait for the trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy to drop, Entertainment Weekly ran a lengthy feature on the upcoming feature film for its new issue.

The story confirmed some of the wildest rumors circling the new movie, including the very wild one that the movie will feature multiple cameos from other movies, joining Lakers star LeBron James, Bugs Bunny, and other Looney Tunes characters.





This is because the plot revolves around LeBron getting sucked into a “Server-verse” cyber world in search of his son, who’s been kidnapped by an AI (played by Don Cheadle). Inside the server are, of course, various Warner Bros. properties, leading to multi-movie crossovers like we saw in The LEGO Movie or Ralph Breaks the Internet.

"It was a tricky thing just in terms of what you may want, like, 'Oh my God, look, there's Mad Max, and there's Casablanca!'" director Malcolm D. Lee told the publication.

Mad Max and Casablanca, huh? The article then ups the ante: How about Matrix and Wonder Woman?

“James also mentioned The Matrix and Wonder Woman as part of the WB look back, though no title is confirmed yet,” EW’s Derek Lawence wrote.

It's a far cry from the (relatively) simple plot of the original movie, where Michael Jordan and Bugs Bunny had to deal with a bunch of aliens who were stealing the basketball prowess of NBA dynamos like Charles Barkley, Patrick Ewing, and... uh, Shawn Bradley?

Continue reading below ↓

Elsewhere in the article, LeBron told Lawrence that he hoped Michael Jordan will like it.

“It's something Mike created and is his," said James. "I held that with a lot of responsibility."

You can read the full article here.

Space Jam: A New Legacy is slated to drop on July 16 in theaters and in the streaming service HBO Max. (We’ll check in with brand representatives if it will also have the same release date in the Philippines’ equivalent app, HBO Go.) The movie comes 24 years after the release of the original, starring Michael Jordan and (of course) Bugs Bunny.