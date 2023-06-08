Well wishes pour in as Bryan Bagunas marries longtime partner

BRYAN Bagunas has entered a new chapter in his life.

The Filipino volleyball star married his longtime partner Nicole Tracy Tan on Tuesday, June 6, with former teammates and coaches in attendance.

Bryan Bagunas ties the knot with partner Nicole Tan

With roughly a year of wedding preparations, Bagunas had to forego national team duties at the 32nd Southeast Games in Cambodia to focus on a momentous life occasion.

National University and Philippine team colleagues John Vic De Guzman, Kim Malabunga, Jessie Lopez, Dong Dela Cruz, and mentor Dante Alinsunurin graced Bagunas' wedding ceremony.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

De Guzman, Bagunas' fellow SEA Games silver medalist and former national team skipper, shared his congratulatory message to the newlyweds on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Wish ko ang pang GOLD MEDAL na samahan – yung walang bibitaw kahit gaano pa ka challenging ang inyong makalaban," De Guzman said.

"BLOCK niyo lang lahat ng negativity, RECEIVE niyo lang lahat ng blessing, habang sine-SET niyo ang lahat ng plano niyo – para kahit saan man kayo dalhin ni Lord – guaranteed ang ATTACK POINT basta solid ang chemistry ninyo," the former Philippine team skipper added.

The decorated attacking ace recently earned the MVP plum in Taiwan's Top Volleyball League with the WinStreak Volleyball Club after launching his international career in Japan.