Bryan Bagunas named MVP in Taiwan, begs off SEA Games duty

BRYAN Bagunas was hailed as Taiwan's Top Volleyball League's Most Valuable Player after leading Winstreak to its first title in the tournament, the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association announced on Tuesday night.

Bryan Bagunas named MVP in Taiwan

The 25-year-old outside hitter made history as he became the first Filipino volleyball player to win the MVP plum outside the Philippines.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Bagunas tallied 453 spikes, 40 blocks, and 27 aces for a total of 520 points to become the league's top scorer after the 2022-2023 season.

The UAAP MVP from National University scored a career-high 42 points in the championship match against defending champions Pingtung Taipower on Monday night, overturning a 1-2 match deficit to lead Winstreak to its maiden Top League crown.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

This is the 6-foot-5 outside hitter's first stint in Taiwan - and his first championship overseas - after playing as an import in Japan for three years.

Bagunas, however, begged off from national team duties in the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May as he prepares for his wedding.