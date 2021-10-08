Here are the internet’s shocked reactions to Michele Gumabao’s candidacy

IT WAS quite a swerve for Michele Gumabao.

The Creamline star surprised fans and fellow athletes alike when she accompanied Mocha Uson to Sofitel Hotel — and filed her own certificate of candidacy as the second nominee of the Mothers for Change (MOCHA) party list.

This isn't Mocha Uson's first foray into the party list race. In 2019, she also ran under the AA Kasosyo banner.

But today, attention was focused on her partner, the volleyball player and beauty queen. She is latest in the long line of athletes and sports figures joining next year’s elections, but as today’s Twitter trending charts proved, Gumabao is already among the most controversial.





Meanwhile, these volleyball athletes also tweeted their own shocked reactions to Gumabao’s surprise move. So, too, did many of MG's fans.

Pros react to Michele Gumabao running

Fans expressed surprise, dismay

