Michele Gumabao joins Mocha Uson in filing COC for MOCHA partylist

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

MICHELE Gumabao has filed a certificate of candidacy with nominee Mocha Uson for Mothers For Change (MOCHA) party list on Friday.

Michele Gumabao to vie in 2022 national elections

The Creamline Cool Smasher was the second nominee of the partylist.

The opposite spiker-slash-beauty queen is also the ambassador of National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC).

The De La Salle University standout last played in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference last August in Ilocos Norte, where Creamline settled for silver after losing to Chery Tiggo in Finals Game 3.

