Enraged fans vent ire on PNVF chief in wake of national team fiasco

VOLLEYBALL fans and enthusiasts vented their frustration on the Philippine National Volleyball Federation on Twitter from Sunday night as they called for its president Tats Suzara to step down.

The clamor stemmed from the PNVF's decision to remove the UAAP Season 84 women's volleyball champions National University from the national pool after its management refused to allow the Lady Bulldogs to participate in the ongoing semifinals of the Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference due to risk of injury.

Calls for the National Sports Agency's head to resign, alongside hashtags #OustRamonSuzara, #TatsSuzaraResign, #AbolishPNVFNow and #SavePhilippineVolleyball gained traction overnight, with the hashtags gaining over 6,000 tweets as of posting.

Fans target PNVF

NU no longer part of national team

The youth-laden Lady Bulldogs, who swept the collegiate tournament with a rare 16-0 run en route to its first championship in 65 years, were preparing to represent the Philippines in the Asian Women's Volleyball Cup where it would go head-to-head against Asia's best, like five-time reigning champion China.

Unfortunately, this campaign would not see the light of day as 12 of the 14-woman line-up bannered by rookie-MVP Bella Belen and the rest of the Lady Bulldogs and its head coach Karl Dimaculangan were sacked from the pool on Sunday afternoon.



Instead, the best Filipino squad in the PVL Invitationals will suit up in the AVC Cup for Women.



Philippines finished ninth out of a ten-team field in its 2018 participation in the biennial international volleyball tournament.

