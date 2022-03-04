WATCH: In new court 'binyag', Vico Sotto nails no-look free throw

LOOKS like Vico Sotto is getting every chance he can to do some hoops.

During the inauguration of a multi-purpose hall in Brgy. Santolan, the Pasig City mayor took the first shot of the newly-built basketball court with style, sinking in a behind-the-back, no-look free throw.

Residents could only watch in amazement.

Dodot also takes free throw shot with Vico Sotto

Accompanying Sotto was his running mate, Dodot Jaworski, who is vying for the vice mayoral seat in the May elections. Dodot, son of the basketball legend Robert Jaworski, also made the shot, though with arguably less style than Vico.

Sotto uploaded clips of both his and Jaworski's shots on his Instagram Stories.

With Alert Level 1 now being implemented in Metro Manila, looks like the residents of the newly-built basketball court in Brgy. Santolan can now enjoy playing basketball with a memorable shot by their mayor.

