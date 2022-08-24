News And Trends

‘The Vic Manuel Game’: Muscleman gets the praise as Beermen go 1-1

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

CJ PEREZ and Vic Manuel topscored for the Beermen as San Miguel pulled off a confident Game 2 win over the Tropang Giga.

Online, tweets lauded the effort of Vic Manuel, who scored 20 points — a career playoff high in SMB uniform. Meanwhile, CJ Perez contributed 23 as SMB took down TNT, 109-100, to make the series even.

But it was truly a team effort, as six Beermen — from Marcio Lassiter to June Mar Fajardo — chipped in double digits.

    Flex si Vic Manuel

    Team effort from SMB

    Game 1 debate still rages

    (Eyes emoji sa graphics)

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

