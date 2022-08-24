‘The Vic Manuel Game’: Muscleman gets the praise as Beermen go 1-1

CJ PEREZ and Vic Manuel topscored for the Beermen as San Miguel pulled off a confident Game 2 win over the Tropang Giga.
Online, tweets lauded the effort of Vic Manuel, who scored 20 points — a career playoff high in SMB uniform. Meanwhile, CJ Perez contributed 23 as SMB took down TNT, 109-100, to make the series even.
But it was truly a team effort, as six Beermen — from Marcio Lassiter to June Mar Fajardo — chipped in double digits.
Flex si Vic Manuel
Team effort from SMB
Game 1 debate still rages
(Eyes emoji sa graphics)
