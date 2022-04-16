Veteran sportscaster Boyet Sison dies at 58

VETERAN sportscaster and one-time PBA announcer Boyet Sison passed away on Black Saturday.

He was 58.

His death came just two days after posted on Facebook that he’s set to undergo surgery at the Delos Santos Medical Center after experiencing pain on his stomach which became bloated lately.

Outpouring of shock and condolences were all over social media moments after the death of Sison became viral, mostly coming from friends and media personalities the former disc jockey had worked with, among them include Bill Velasco, Gretchen Ho, Jinno Rufino, Tina Marasigan, Rick Olivares, among others.

Referred to in the industry as "Papa B," Sison was known for his love for sports, music, and food, and referred to himself as "the man in a bow tie."

He began as a disc jockey for 99.5 RT, a stint that later led to a stint as radio play-by-play panelist of the PBA games.

He went on and became a coliseum announcer of Asia’s first ever play-for-pay league, a job he held until 2012.

Sison was also acknowledged as the voice of the URCC (Universal Reality Combat Championship).

At around that time, Sison was also into sports hosting both in radio and television.

He co-host the popular sports program Hardball with Bill Velasco on ANC and the radio show "Fast Break" with former Senator and cage great Freddie Webb over DZMM.

Sison’s last television foray was with TV Patrol where he replaced Kuya Kim Atienza.

