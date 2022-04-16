Tributes from colleagues, sports personalities pour in for Boyet Sison

LIKE his extravagant style, Boyet Sison's face is just as iconic in the community of Philippine sports.

Boyet Sison remembered

And soon after his passing was announced on Saturday afternoon, social media was flooded with heartfelt tributes from colleagues, athletes, and fans, mourning for his death.

The Kapamilya broadcaster was only 58 years old, and a lot were shocked by the news. Here are some of the tribute posts we’ve spotted:

Veteran sportscaster Anthony Suntay took his time to air gratitude for his pal.

Suntay said: “RIP my brother Boyet Javelona Sison... Always great moments when we were together, whether for work or just hanging around! Will miss you bro.”

Gretchen Ho, who personally worked with Sison in a few stints, remembered his commendable work etiquette.

“You were always one of the kindest in the newsroom, Papa B, even when I was new, most especially as I was new,” she said in the beginning of her tribute.

Lawyer and radio personality Atty. Ed Tolentino also bared his well wishes for his kind soul.

World-class singer Lea Salonga shared that she was shocked by the news.

From his end, Ginebra coach Tim Cone showed appreciation tweeting his tribute for Sison.

Kuya Kim Atienza also wrote a little farewell for his pal.

