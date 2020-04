THE local government unit of Valenzuela City stayed busy, packing relief goods for its residents.

LGU staff organized sacks of rice and canned goods inside ALERT Center for distribution a day before the enhanced community quarantine was extended until May 15.

Check them out in action through these shots from SPIN.ph chief photographer Jerome Ascaño.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño