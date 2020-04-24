It’s official: ECQ extended in NCR, other ‘high-risk areas’ until May 15

THE enhanced community quarantine has been extended in Metro Manila and other areas considered as 'high risk,' namely Benguet, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecijia, Tarlac, Pampanga, Zambales, Batangas, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, Batanes, Antique, Iloilo, Cebu, Cebu City, and Davao City.

These are all considered “high risk” areas because of the number of COVID-19 cases in their communities, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Friday 8 a.m. press briefing summing up the discussion last night between President Duterte and the IATF.

Roque clarified that, on April 30, the status of Benguet, Pangasinan, Tarlac, Zambales, Antique, Iloilo, Aklan, Capaz, Cebu, Cebu City, Davao del Norte, and Davao City will be rechecked.

The enhanced community quarantine over Luzon was supposed to end on April 30. This is the second time ECQ has been extended as COVID-19 cases reach 6,981 confirmed across the entire country.

“All other provinces not mentioned will be under 'general community quarantine,' where they must observe the new normal,” said Roque.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

What is this new normal?

Roque explained: “For areas under general community quarantine, pwedeng magtrabaho ang mga manggagawa mula piling sektor.”

Minors and citizens aged 60 years old and above will still need to remain at home.

Malls and public transport will reopen but at “reduced capacity.”

"Ang mga bata at may edad 60 pataas ay mananatili sa bahay. Papayagan ang mga mall na magbukas, ang public transport pwede at reduced capacity.”

Roque added that agriculture, forestry, food production, and supply chain industries will be allowed to “fully reopen.”

At the briefing, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Mon Lopez said that the reopening of malls and the construction is still being discussed "dahil contrary ito sa gusto nating panatilihin ang mga tao sa kanilang mga bahay."

Both he and agriculture head William Dar assured the public that the supply of food and basic goods is holding steady.

However, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado also clarified the financial situation currently facing the country.

Avisado explained: "Hindi natin ine-expect ang COVID-19. Ang pwede nating galawin, which we have done, is ₱397 billion. Sa ngayon, ang nagamit na natin ay ₱352 billion na. Konting-konti na lang ang natitira."

External loans are expected to shore up the national budget.

Presidential aide and senator Bong Go also called for a "Balik Probinsya" program, a long-term solution to decongest Metro Manila and other urban centers to prevent crippling epidemics like COVID-19 in the future.

"As soon as ECQ is lifted, the government must encourage Filipino families to move out of Metro Manila for good," said Go.

This story is developing and will be constantly updated.