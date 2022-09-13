LOOK: Alex Eala recognized at Arthur Ashe Stadium

FILIPINA teen tennis ace Alex Eala has set foot on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the world's biggest tennis arena, and it's an experience she'll never forget.

The 17-year-old made history just last Sunday by becoming the first Filipino to win a singles title in a Grand Slam at the 2022 US Open Girls.

As part of the winners' perks, Eala was able to visit the 23,000-seater main court at Flushing Meadows, where legends of tennis created memories of a lifetime.

"Wow," the three-time Juniors Grand Slam champ wrote on Instagram. "Arthur Ashe Stadium was lit up so beautifully last night."

Eala was recognized alongside Women's Wheelchair Singles champ Diede de Groot.

"Thank you US Open for this amazing opportunity. Congrats as well to @diededegroot for an amazing win," she continued.

In her US Open victory speech, Eala spoke her native tongue, the first time Tagalog was heard in the international tennis stage at that level.

Before this feat, Eala had two Grand Slams under her belt; the 2020 Australian Open Girls Doubles, and 2021 French Open Girls Doubles.

