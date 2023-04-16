Fans weigh in on Hollis-Jefferson beating Brownlee for Best Import

TNT stormed back in the 2023 PBA Governors' Cup Finals with a record-breaking 21 treys to crush Barangay Ginebra and tie the series at two games apiece.
Before the game, the Best Import race drew mixed reactions online after TNT's Rondae Hollis-Jefferson got the nod over three-time winner Justin Brownlee despite being a substitute reinforcement for Tropang Giga midway through the season.
READ: TNT hits record 21 treys in Game 4 win over Ginebra
From TNT's impressive shooting night to the JB-RHJ Twitter debates, see how fans reacted to Game Four here:
TN-three!
Rondae's day
Brownlee gets the love
Ginebra hangover?
