News And Trends

Dismayed Ginebra fans vent ire on referees after loss to Meralco

by spin.ph staff
4 hours ago
undefined
PHOTO: (Game) Jerome Ascano

TRUE TO its “never say die” spirit, Ginebra turned a horror first half into a nail-biting final frame, with fans left at the edge of their seats on both the live stands and in social media.

But at the final buzzer, it was Meralco that prevailed, standing firm against a terrific Gin Kings fightback to escape by a hair, 106-104.

The Bolts are on to the semis now — and perhaps most crucially, have finally gotten one over their longtime nemesis.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Both “Ginebra” and “Meralco” were trending on Twitter as the game progressed, with fans on the brink of heart attacks in the down-to-the-wire duel.

    However, one crucial whistle in the final quarter had a segment of fans up in arms, with tweets and reactions on social media about a charge on Scottie Thompson. Both sides took to social media comments and on Twitter to argue over the ref's call.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Fans contest the charge

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    undefined

    Many, however, celebrated the basketball on display... and perhaps had to take a minute to calm down after a heartstopping match-up.

    Meralco takes it all

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Anxiety inducing!

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    What a rivalry

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    Coach Luigi the lynchpin?

    Continue reading below ↓

    Continue reading below ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: (Game) Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again