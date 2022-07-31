Dismayed Ginebra fans vent ire on referees after loss to Meralco

TRUE TO its “never say die” spirit, Ginebra turned a horror first half into a nail-biting final frame, with fans left at the edge of their seats on both the live stands and in social media.

But at the final buzzer, it was Meralco that prevailed, standing firm against a terrific Gin Kings fightback to escape by a hair, 106-104.

The Bolts are on to the semis now — and perhaps most crucially, have finally gotten one over their longtime nemesis.

Both “Ginebra” and “Meralco” were trending on Twitter as the game progressed, with fans on the brink of heart attacks in the down-to-the-wire duel.



However, one crucial whistle in the final quarter had a segment of fans up in arms, with tweets and reactions on social media about a charge on Scottie Thompson. Both sides took to social media comments and on Twitter to argue over the ref's call.

Fans contest the charge

Many, however, celebrated the basketball on display... and perhaps had to take a minute to calm down after a heartstopping match-up.

Meralco takes it all

Anxiety inducing!

What a rivalry

Coach Luigi the lynchpin?

