Bugoy on EJ Laure: 'You fall in love with the most unexpected person'

ITS initial reveal was indeed unexpected, but since that time, Bugoy Cariño and EJ Laure seem to have already mastered the art of ignoring the negativity surrounding their relationship.

Recently, the University of Santo Tomas star and the television personality posed for a photo together wearing matching orange jerseys.

The 18-year-old Carino then posted it on Instagram.

"Sometimes you fall in love with the most unexpected person at the most unexpected time," he said in the caption, tagging the volleyball player.

The 23-year-old Laure reposted it and wrote back to her lover: "I love you so much."

The post of the former Hashtags member garnered a lot of reactions from netizens. Most were "heart emoji" comments. Some fans also extended their support to the couple.

Reportedly in a relationship since 2017 or even earlier, Bugoy and EJ revealed their couple status on September last year, during Carino's 18th birthday.

They also introduced their new family member, baby Scarlet.

Now, they looked more comfortable than ever expressing their love on social media, like any other young couple.

While EJ remains passionate about volleyball, Bugoy has apparently begun to get more into playing basketball.