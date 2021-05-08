From EJ Laure to Bea Daez-Fabros: A list of active mom-athletes

BEING an athlete is already hard, from the trainings and conditioning sessions to the high-stakes nature of the games.

But pair all that with being a mother? That's a tough act to juggle.

That makes us admire more of these mommathletes who have found ways to balance their sporting careers and their family obligations.

And Spin Life felt that it's just right that, this Mother's Day weekend, we give a toast to these proud mamas who have shown exceptional excellence on the court, on top of their admirable resolve once they come home.

Here's our list:

Dindin Santiago-Manabat

Continue reading below ↓

Dindin Santiago-Manabat is a proud mother to four-year-old daughter Chuchi.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

You could only imagine how hard it was for the 6-foot-2 blocker/spiker to leave her and husband Chico Manabat whenever work called her to Japan when she played for the Toray Arrows and the Kurobe AquaFairies.

Luckily for the Manabat household, Dindin is looking to remain grounded for the meantime, as she is set to play for Chery Tiggo in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Cha Cruz-Behag

Continue reading below ↓

There's no question that Cha Cruz-Behag loves being a mother.

The 5-foot-8 open hitter is just beaming with happiness in her many photos of her husband Ray and their son Sol, who just turned one last October.

We can't wait to see the little one cheer on his mom when she dons that F2 Logistics jersey once the action resumes.

Aiza Maizo-Pontillas

Continue reading below ↓

Legendary was the career of Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, from her time in University of Santo Tomas to her life beyond España.

But back home, she wears the role of wife to husband Joel and mom to her children Kaye and AJ.

Still feisty at 33, we can't wait for Maizo-Pontillas to continue her successes, as she just signed with Sta. Lucia.

Ging Balse-Pabayo

Continue reading below ↓

Speaking of UST legends, Ging Balse-Pabayo also has a family of her own now.

The decorated middle blocker is a proud mom to her three-year-old son Gian, spending precious time with him during this pandemic.

Make no mistake though — the 37-year-old middle blocker can still hang with the top volleyball players in the country after her last runs with Army and Petron.

EJ Laure

Continue reading below ↓

EJ Laure unveiled last year that she now has a family with her partner Bugoy Carino.

The reveal, which came in the form of her greeting to the former Goin' Bulilit star for his 18th birthday, bookended years of pregnancy rumors as the world finally saw their doting daughter baby Scarlet.

Controversial as their relationship may be, Laure has repeatedly said that she remains proud of the family she has now, while also weighing her future on whether to stay in University of Santo Tomas or go pro in the PVL with Chery Tiggo.

Josie Gabuco

Continue reading below ↓

Josie Gabuco should serve as an inspiration to single mothers out there.

The Palawan native proudly raised her 14-year-old son Mack Joseph while representing the country in the boxing ring. She is only the second boxer to win five gold medals in the Southeast Asian Games after Thailand's Somjit Jongjohor.

Gabuco could go down in history as one of the best female boxers to represent the Philippines, but safe to say her son is the accomplishment she's most proud of in her life.

Bea Daez-Fabros

Continue reading below ↓

Bea Daez-Fabros' last game was with Gilas Pilipinas Women in the 28th Asian Women's Basketball Championship in India back in 2019.

Since then, a lot has happened for the former UP Lady Maroon, first getting married to husband Noel and then becoming a mom to baby Lucia.

That doesn't mean that Daez-Fabros is ready to hang her sneakers for good as the Women's National Basketball League (WNBL) ambassaddor isn't ruling out a hardcourt comeback soon.

Spin.ph is now on Quento! Download the app on Google Play or App Store and enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.