Shopping rush at Trabajo Market before Sampaloc 'hard lockdown'

RESIDENTS of Sampaloc district did some last-minute shopping at Trabajo Market on Thursday hours before the 48-hour “hard lockdown” was in place.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has put the Sampaloc district under the strict lockdown due to the alarming number of COVID-19 cases there.

During the said period, the district will be under a strict disease surveillance, rapid risk assessment, and testing operations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are required to stay home from 8 p.m. of April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25, Saturday.

SPIN.ph chief photographer captured the scenes at the public market.

