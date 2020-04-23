News And Trends

Shopping rush at Trabajo Market before Sampaloc 'hard lockdown'

by Jerome Ascano
Just now
PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

RESIDENTS of Sampaloc district did some last-minute shopping at Trabajo Market on Thursday hours before the 48-hour “hard lockdown” was in place.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno has put the Sampaloc district under the strict lockdown due to the alarming number of COVID-19 cases there.

During the said period, the district will be under a strict disease surveillance, rapid risk assessment, and testing operations for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents are required to stay home from 8 p.m. of April 23 to 8 p.m. of April 25, Saturday.

SPIN.ph chief photographer captured the scenes at the public market.

Continue reading below ↓
Jerome Ascaño

Jerome Ascaño

Continue reading below ↓
Jerome Ascaño

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    Jerome Ascaño

    Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
    All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
    The email address you entered is invalid.
    Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome AscaĆ±o

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again