Some barangays depart from usual practice to convince people to stay home

SOME local officials go over, above and beyond the call of duty to convince people to stay home in the time of a pandemic.
Take these barangays in Manila, Paranaque City, Mandaluyong and Quezon City which remind people about the grim scenario in case they break EQC rules - and end up getting infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.
Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
And if the coffins don't work, these barangay officials call on the meanest, baddest reinforcement of all: Mr. Grim Reaper.
Continue reading below ↓
Take their advice, folks. Let's all play it safe.
Get the latest stories on COVID-19.
All you need to know from your trusted Summit Media network. Sign up here for regular updates delivered to your mailbox.
The email address you entered is invalid.
Thank you for signing up. We'll send updates directly to your inbox!
Recommended Videos