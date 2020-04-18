Some barangays depart from usual practice to convince people to stay home

SOME local officials go over, above and beyond the call of duty to convince people to stay home in the time of a pandemic.

Take these barangays in Manila, Paranaque City, Mandaluyong and Quezon City which remind people about the grim scenario in case they break EQC rules - and end up getting infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

PHOTO: jerome ascano

And if the coffins don't work, these barangay officials call on the meanest, baddest reinforcement of all: Mr. Grim Reaper.

Take their advice, folks. Let's all play it safe.