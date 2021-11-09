Dating and Relationships

After championship ring, RR Pogoy gets his wedding ring

by spin.ph staff
2 hours ago
PHOTO: TNT/Instagram

ROGER Ray Pogoy has gotten himself three important rings over the past few weeks.

The most recent one? The ring of love to last a lifetime with his long-time partner, Love Lynn Portes.

Just 11 days after the TNT KaTropa guard won his first-ever PBA title, and a few days after his graduation ceremony, he officially tied the knot with his fiance on Monday in a heartfelt wedding ceremony in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.

    TnT announces RR Pogoy wedding

    His team's official Instagram account announced the news on social media, Monday night.

    "Our champ just got his 2nd ring! Congratulations and best wishes on your wedding day, @rrpogoy16!" it wrote.

    It was only in January of last year that the couple, who has been together for 10 years, got engaged.

    And just last weekend, the 29-year-old also announced that he had graduated from the Far Eastern University with a degree in Sports and Recreation Management.

