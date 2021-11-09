After championship ring, RR Pogoy gets his wedding ring

ROGER Ray Pogoy has gotten himself three important rings over the past few weeks.

The most recent one? The ring of love to last a lifetime with his long-time partner, Love Lynn Portes.

Just 11 days after the TNT KaTropa guard won his first-ever PBA title, and a few days after his graduation ceremony, he officially tied the knot with his fiance on Monday in a heartfelt wedding ceremony in Shangri-La Mactan, Cebu.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

TnT announces RR Pogoy wedding

His team's official Instagram account announced the news on social media, Monday night.

"Our champ just got his 2nd ring! Congratulations and best wishes on your wedding day, @rrpogoy16!" it wrote.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It was only in January of last year that the couple, who has been together for 10 years, got engaged.

And just last weekend, the 29-year-old also announced that he had graduated from the Far Eastern University with a degree in Sports and Recreation Management.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.