After promising season, RR Pogoy makes hometown promise to his sweetheart

THERE'S no place like home, they say.

Soon after finishing a very promising season in the PBA All-Filipino Cup, TnT guard Roger Ray Pogoy found himself in his hometown of Cebu, proposing to his longtime girl friend Love Lynn Portes just two weeks into 2021.

On Monday night, the 28-year-old Tropang Giga announced his engagement on Instragram, posting a photo of himself with his fiance, proudly showing off a ring.

Continue reading below ↓

"Thank you Lord! She said YES!" he said followed by a couple of heart emojis.

His proposal was made in a Cebu restaurant with a stunning view of the skyline. A few family and friends were seen invited to the surprise.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

LOVE IN THE AIR LOVE IN THE AIR

His great pal and former Far Eastern University teammate Joel Lee Yu posted a video clip of the sweet moment.

Continue reading below ↓

"God-centered + faithfulness + loyalty and commitment = a lifetime YES. Congrats @rrpogoy16 & ate @missloveportes," he said, tagging the couple.

Congratulatory messages and well wishes from his colleagues like Thirdy Ravena, Kevin Alas, Jericho Cruz, Gabe Norwood, Greg Slaughter, among others later on flooded the comments section of Pogoy's IG post.

Pogoy earned praises as one of the nominees of the Best Player of the Conference awards where he finished third in votes.