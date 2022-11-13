Tim Cone not amused by Coach Chot-Captain Phillips meme: ‘This is terrible’

COMING INTO the November window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers, the experienced coaching staff of the Philippine team naturally fell into comfortable, well-worn roles.

According to Jong Uichico, “Coach Tim is more or less in charge of the defense. I’m in charge of the scouting. Josh (Reyes) is in charge of the offense. Then, of course, Coach Chot is more overall.”

Coach Tim Cone reacts to "I'm the captain now" meme

But Tim Cone bristles at the idea that Gilas’ 74-66 victory against Jordan early Friday morning (Philippine time) was anything less than a team effort.

A meme going around after the team’s big win showed Cone leaning over Chot Reyes, with dialog from the Tom Hanks movie Captain Phillips laid over the image: “Look at me, I’m the captain now.”

A Twitter user even uploaded the image macro of Tim Cone for anyone to download, warning fellow netizens, “Meme responsibly.”

On Twitter, Cone had only this to say about the meme: “This is terrible.”

Gilas will be heading into their match against Saudi Arabia on Monday with their Jordan-beating core largely intact. Reyes wants the team to focus on three things: their turnovers, their free-throw shooting, and their defense.