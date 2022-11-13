Gilas 12 unchanged, Thirdy still a reserve vs Saudi Arabia

GILAS Pilipinas made no roster changes for the game against Saudi Arabia game on Monday in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

Fresh off a huge 74-66 victory over Jordan on Friday, the Philippines will have PBA MVP Scottie Thompson, Dwight Ramos, and Kai Sotto leading the way.

Bobby Ray Parks and CJ Perez will also look to sustain their groove for the 12 a.m. (Manila time) game at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.

Completing the roster for coach Chot Reyes are naturalized center Ange Kouame, Japeth Aguilar and Jamie Malonzo of Ginebra, TNT's Roger Pogoy, Poy Erram, and Calvin Oftana, and La Salle rookie Kevin Quiambao.

Thirdy Ravena remains as a reserve for this window as he recovers from a sprained ankle.

The Philippines will be gunning for a sweep of this window as it holds a 4-3 record in Group E.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has made a bit of a change in its roster, bringing in Mohammad Saleh for Mohammad Hamza.

Khalid Abdel Gabar will still be counted on to carry the fight for Saudi Arabia which is fighting for survival with its 2-5 slate.

Rounding out the roster for the home team are Osama Albargawi, Thamer Mohammed, Mathna Almarwani, Mohammad Almarwani, Fahad Belal, Abdulmalik Ashoor, Ali Shubayli, Hazim Aljohar, Ayman Belals Almuwallad, and Musab Kadi.