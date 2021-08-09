Take a look at Hidilyn Diaz’s brand-new, fully furnished P14M Eastwood condo

AMONG the brands who stepped up to the plate with incentives for brand new Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz was Andrew Tan’s Megaworld. Soon after she clinched gold in the 55kg women’s weightlifting event, the real estate firm put up one mic drop of an announcement, saying that it would be giving Diaz an Eastwood condominium unit worth P14 million.

Now, Hidilyn Diaz has taken a tour of her brand new digs. Here’s a couple of pictures of the Olympian inside of her fully furnished unit.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

The brand said that Diaz’s brand new home is a two-bedroom unit inside One Eastwood Avenue. It is “specially curated by Megaworld’s in-house interior design team.”

Incentives starting to pour in for Hidilyn Diaz

“All that Hidilyn and her family need to do is just bring their clothes and other personal effects, and they are good to stay in the unit,” said Kevin Tan, chief strategy officer of Megaworld, in a statement.

He added, “We are excited to welcome her and her family and loved ones to Eastwood City, particularly in this newest residential condominium tower in our first-ever township.”

Part of the decor in her new condominium is a black-and-white charcoal painting, which Megaworld said was done by a 21-year-old fine arts student named John Ken Gomez.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Since her return to the Philippines and the end of her mandated quarantine, Diaz has been on a grand tour of Manila, as she meets representatives of major companies to receive their pledged incentives. She has already received a Kia Stonic, P1 million worth of cosmetics products from Ever Bilena, and the cash incentives from the MVP Sports Foundation.

Continue reading below ↓

Other property-related incentives promised to Hidilyn Diaz is a P4 million house and lot from Century Properties, as well as a Tagaytay property from the Philippine Olympic Commission.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.