Hidilyn Diaz’s winnings climb as Megaworld gifts her with P14M Eastwood condo unit

On top of the announced monetary incentives from the government and politicians, as well as the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation and Ramon S. Ang, property firm Megaworld announced today that it is also gifting Hidilyn Diaz with a condominium unit worth P14 million.





“This is our way of saying thanks to Hidilyn for making us all proud,” said Kevin L. Tan, chief strategy officer and son of Megaworld founder Andrew Tan. “We believe that it’s just right to give our first-ever Olympic gold medalist a home in our first-ever township, Eastwood City.”

Tan called her win an “epic moment” that was “97 years in the making.”

Diaz already stands to win at least P35.5 million. Here’s how it breaks down so far: P10 million from the government according to Republic Act 10699; a P10 million pledge from the MVPSF; a P10 million pledge from San Miguel Corporation’s Ang; P3 million from the 1-PACMAN Party List; and P2.5 million from the local government of her home town, Zamboanga City.

POC chief Bambol Tolentino has also promised her a house and lot. Mikee Romero also announced in a previous interview with the Philippine Sportswriters Association that he would be contributing additional cash incentives.

