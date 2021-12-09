Thirdy Ravena, rest of San-En front Chuo Milk cartons

ON INSTAGRAM, San-En NeoPhoenix player Thirdy Ravena revealed his newest endorsement: Japan’s Chuo milk brand.

In a brief video clip, he lifted up a carton of milk to the camera, flipping it around to display his team photo printed on the side.

According to a news release published in the Chuo Milk homepage, Thirdy isn’t the only endorser for the milk brand headquartered in Aichi prefecture (where San-En is also based). Nine of the players also get their own limited-edition milk carton.

“Let's support his professional basketball club San-en Neo-Phoenix by drinking Chuo Milk this season 2021-22!” said the release (translated from Japanese by Google). “The illustrations of the popular collaboration package are 8 patterns this year as well!”

Cartons are shipped randomly to participating retailers, so Japanese fans are encouraged to check out their supermarket or convenience store to collect all variants.

Chuo Milk is a brand founded in 1945, and is in the top 10 dairy producers found in Japan.

Thirdy Ravena at the B.League

Ravena has just wrapped up his two-game suspension, which he incurred after damaging a sponsor’s signboard in a moment of frustration after San-En’s loss against Dwight Ramos’ Toyama Grouses.

He will be back in action this weekend as NeoPhoenix faces the Chiba Jets.

Ravena, along with the other Filipino imports in the B.League, has been tapped to play in the midseason all-star games, as part of the All-Asia Squad. He and his older brother Kiefer will also participate in the league’s All-Star Skills Challenge.

